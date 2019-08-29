Baltimore police kill man suspected of shooting at officers

Baltimore police say an officer and a woman were injured and a suspect killed when responders shot an armed man believed to have tried to run over and shoot officers during a separate incident the day before.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed early Thursday the suspect, identified by police as 30-year-old Tyrone Domingo Banks, was pronounced dead at a hospital from wounds sustained from officer gunfire Wednesday night.

Harrison says Banks is believed to be the man who tried to run over an officer and fired at another Tuesday before escaping when a police chase was stopped upon reaching an interstate.

Harrison says it's unclear whether the woman injured Wednesday was hurt by gunfire or shrapnel. She and the officer are in good condition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An internal investigation is underway.