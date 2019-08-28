Colorado student on life support after being hit by vehicle

Authorities say a Colorado State University student has been placed on life support after he was struck by a vehicle on college grounds.

University spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola (chair-uh-VOH'-luh) said Wednesday that 19-year-old Anthony Avery was hit by a car on Monday.

Campus police initially reported that Avery died but later said he was hospitalized awaiting donation of his organs.

The Fort Coloradoan reported that the Larimer County coroner confirmed the student was still alive Wednesday afternoon.

The collision is under investigation.