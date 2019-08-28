Candidates in N. Carolina special election meet for debate

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Ninth Congressional district Republican candidate State Sen. Dan Bishop answers a question during a news conference outside McCready's campaign headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready are expected to debate Wednesday, Aug. 28, in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district contest. A special election on September 10 was called after ballot fraud was discovered in last year’s race. AP Photo

The two main candidates in the country's only congressional district still without a representative since last year's elections were scheduled to meet Wednesday for what could be their only debate.

Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready were expected to debate in a Charlotte TV studio as they and two other candidates in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District race vie to become the newest member of the U.S. House.

The special election on Sept. 10 was called after ballot fraud aimed at helping the Republican in last year's race was discovered. Mark Harris, the GOP candidate who seemed to win last November by about 900 votes, didn't run again. Bishop, a state senator from Charlotte, won a 10-way primary in May.

The 9th District has been in Republican hands for 56 years. President Donald Trump won it by 12 percentage points in 2016.

Last year's voided election means McCready, who started a Charlotte financial firm that raised money to build solar farms, has been campaigning for the congressional seat for more than two years. He faced no primary challenger.

"At least resource-wise, you might call that a little unfair," Bishop said in a video on his Facebook site.

Bishop is a lawyer and Christian conservative who served on the Mecklenburg County commission in the state's most populated city before spending the past five years in the state's General Assembly. There, he sponsored a 2016 state law that blocked local governments from adopting anti-discrimination rules that protected LGBT residents. A 2017 Associated Press analysis found the law will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost economic activity over several years.

Bishop has emphasized his strict allegiance to Trump, for example by supporting a wall built along the Mexican border, in the face of Democrats who are "lunatic" in their calls to impeach him.

"I support President Trump. I intend to be a fierce defender of his on Capitol Hill. I support the idea of the wall. We're going to build the wall. We're going get control of the Southern border and stop illegal immigration," said in his Facebook video.

McCready has focused on health care and education issues and said he won't support investigating whether Trump should be impeached. A former Marine Corps officer in Iraq, he has avoided associations with congressional Democrats, even mildly rebuking his party for its contributions to partisan hostility.

"People are really struggling and they're really tired of the politics in Washington. They're tired of the politics from both sides," McCready said on MSNBC last weekend.

The election has drawn money from super PACs and dark-money groups eager to crowd local television with advertisements blasting their opponents.

Trump announced Tuesday he would visit Fayetteville, on the eastern edge of the 9th district, to campaign for Bishop on Sept. 9, a day before the election.