10 Things to Know for Today

A fire burns trees and brush along the road to Jacunda National Forest, near the city of Porto Velho in the Vila Nova Samuel region which is part of Brazil's Amazon, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged tens of millions of dollars to help Amazon countries fight raging wildfires, even as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused rich countries of treating the region like a "colony." AP Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT LIES AHEAD FOLLOWING OPIOID JUDGMENT

Oklahoma's $572 million ruling against Johnson & Johnson will likely be followed by more trials and legal settlements.

2. IN MISSISSIPPI, CATHOLIC ABUSE CASES SETTLED ON CHEAP

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A famed Catholic religious order settled sex abuse cases by secretly paying two black Mississippi men $15,000 each and requiring them to keep silent, AP finds.

3. HOW TRUMP VIEWED G-7 SUMMIT

Despite differences with world leaders on China, trade, Russia, Iran and more, the U.S. president claimed "flawless" unity.

4. AMAZON FIREFIGHT A GRUELING MISSION

With hoses and machetes, Brazilian firefighters battle one blaze among many in the Amazon — a vast region described by world leaders as critical to the health of the planet.

5. UIGHUR CULTURE, LANGUAGE TESTED IN CHINA

More than 400 prominent Uighur academics, writers, performers and artists have been detained, advocacy groups say, a move critics equate to cultural genocide.

6. IRANIAN PRESIDENT NOT INTERESTED IN 'PHOTO OP'

Hassan Rouhani back-pedals on possible talks with Trump, saying the U.S. president must first lift sanctions imposed on Tehran before agreeing to meet.

7. EPSTEIN ACCUSERS GET DAY IN COURT

Up to 30 women are expected to take a judge up on his invitation to speak at a hearing after the financier killed himself before facing sex trafficking charges.

8. MISSISSIPPI VOTERS TO CHOOSE GOP NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR

Both Gov. Phil Bryant and former Gov. Haley Barbour have endorsed Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves over retired state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.

9. WHO WON BIG, HONORED AT MTV VMAS

The MTV Video Music Awards pays tribute to Missy Elliott's creativity and influence, and Taylor Swift wins video of the year for "You Need to Calm Down."

10. NO DRAMA IN US OPEN ROUT

Serena Williams plays nearly perfect tennis and beats Maria Sharapova for the 19th straight time.