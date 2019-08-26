Iraq coalition says Israeli strikes are ‘declaration of war’

Mourners step over the print of a U.S. flag during the funeral procession of Abu Ali al-Dabi, a fighter of the Popular Mobilization Forces, during his funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Two unidentified drones killed two Iraqi members of an Iran-backed paramilitary force on Sunday, the group said in a statement, saying the attack took place in Iraq near the border with Syria. AP Photo

A powerful bloc in Iraq's parliament is calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq following a series of airstrikes blamed on Israel targeting Iran-backed Shiite militias in the country.

The Fatah Coalition said on Monday it holds the United States fully responsible for this Israeli aggression, "which we consider to be a declaration of war on Iraq and its people."

The coalition is a parliament bloc representing Iran-backed paramilitary militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The coalition's statement came shortly after a drone strike in the western Iraqi town of al-Qaim killed a commander with the forces — the latest in strikes apparently conducted by Israel against the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

The statement adds that U.S. troops are no longer needed in Iraq.