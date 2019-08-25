Hong Kong protesters gather in rain for pro-democracy march

Riot police gather around small fires during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Chinese police said Saturday they released an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong as the city's pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again, this time to call for the removal of "smart lampposts" that raised fears of stepped-up surveillance. AP Photo

Protesters have begun gathering in a steady rain for Hong Kong's latest pro-democracy march.

A stream of people carrying umbrellas filed into Kwai Chung sports ground on Sunday along one side of the oval track.

The march is in an outlying community in Hong Kong's New Territories. It is starting near the Kwai Fong rail station that has become a focal point of protesters after police used tear gas in the station earlier this month.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong for more than two months. Their demands include democratic elections in the Chinese territory and an investigation into police use of force to quell the protests.

A large group clashed with police Saturday after a march in the Kowloon Bay neighborhood.