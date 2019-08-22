Nation & World
Green Berets killed in combat in Afghanistan identified
The U.S. Army's Special Operations Command has released the names of the two Green Berets who were killed Wednesday during combat operations in Afghanistan.
Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, died as a result of small arms fire in northern Faryab Province. Both were members of 7th Special Forces Group, based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Deleon-Figueroa is from Chicopee, Massachusetts, and served in the Army for more than 13 years. He became a Green Beret in 2014, and deployed twice to Afghanistan and twice to South America.
Gonzalez, a native of La Puente, California, joined 7th Group in 2014. He was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant. His family requested that no photo or additional information be released.
