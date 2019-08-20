Croatia recalls diplomat from Germany over racist comments

Croatia's Foreign Ministry has suspended a senior diplomat whose posts on Facebook have been described as racist.

Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic says Elizabeta Madjarevic has been recalled from Germany and will face a disciplinary court. Madjarevic served as first secretary at the Croatian embassy in Berlin. Croatian media have reported that she wrote Croatia was "white" as Europe once was.

The comments have since been deleted. Madjarevic reportedly has claimed her profile was hacked.

Grlic says "Croatia shares European values, and racism, any form of xenophobia and intolerance, do not belong in the foreign affairs service."

Top Croatian officials also have condemned Madjarevic's comments.

Once a republic in the former Yugoslavia, Croatia joined the European Union in 2013. It takes over the EU's rotating presidency next year.