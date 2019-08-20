Taiwan’s Tsai expresses thanks over approval of F-16V sale

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has thanked the U.S. for approving the sale of 66 advanced F-16V fighter jets and urged China to respect Taiwan's right to defend itself.

President Donald Trump announced approval of the $8 billion deal on Sunday. The sale is expected to further inflame U.S. relations with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Tsai on Tuesday also applauded previous arm sales already announced by Trump's administration, saying those reaffirmed the United States' "long-standing commitment to helping maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Trump's announcement begins rounds of consultations with Congress, and a formal announcement of the sale could be made as early as next month unless lawmakers object. Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support in Congress.