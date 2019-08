The Latest: Trump speaks with leader of Pakistan

In this March 23, 2019 photo, Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, watches a parade with Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, and President Arif Alvi, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Khan is keeping his powerful army chief in place for another three years, amid heightened tensions with India over Kashmir as well as the end of U.S.-Talban peace talks for neighboring Afghanistan. Khan postponed the retirement of Bajwa on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on tensions in the disputed Kashmir region (all times local):

5 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, on the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India.

Earlier in the day, the White House said Trump had a similar call with India's prime minister over the situation in Kashmir.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says the president "reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides."

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.

Tensions have increased since Aug. 5, when New Delhi downgraded the autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir.

The White House says Trump and Khan also agreed to work together to strengthen cooperation on trade.

___

12:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump has spoken with India's prime minister about the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan amid growing tensions in the region.

Pakistan said Monday that Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing two civilians and wounding another.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley says Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the importance of maintaining peace in the region.

Pakistan and Indian often exchange fire in the Himalayan region, but tensions have increased since Aug. 5, when New Delhi downgraded the autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir. Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir lifted some security restrictions Monday in the main city of Srinagar after a nearly two-week security crackdown and news blackout.

___

1 p.m.

Pakistan says Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing two civilians and wounding another.

Pakistan and Indian often exchange fire in the Himalayan region, but tensions have increased since Aug. 5 when New Delhi changed the status of Indian-administered Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that civilian casualties occurred Sunday because of "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by India in the border villages of Hot Spring and Chirikot.

It said Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat and lodged a protest over continued ceasefire violations, which "are a threat to regional peace."

