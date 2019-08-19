Decision near on officer involved in 2014 Eric Garner death

FILE - In this May 13, 2019, file photo New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house Monday, May 13, 2019, in Staten Island, N.Y. New York City’s police commissioner has scheduled a midday news conference as the city waits for his decision on whether to fire Pantaleo, a police officer involved in the 2014 death of an unarmed black man. Police commissioner James O’Neill said he would make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, on an undisclosed topic. AP Photo

New York City's police commissioner has scheduled a midday news conference as the city waits for his decision on whether to fire a police officer involved in the 2014 death of an unarmed black man.

Police commissioner James O'Neill said he would make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. Monday on an undisclosed topic.

O'Neill has been deliberating whether to accept a disciplinary judge's recommendation that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for using a banned chokehold on Eric Garner.

Garner's dying words of "I can't breathe" became a flash point in a national debate over race and police use of force.

Pantaleo's lawyer has said the officer didn't mean to hurt Garner.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. Federal authorities announced last month they would not bring civil rights charges.