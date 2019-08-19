Syria slams Turkey, says it’s sending weapons to rebels

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for victims from under the rubble of a destroyed building that hit by airstrikes, in Deir al-Sharqi village, in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, Aug 17, 2019. Syrian activists and a war monitor say airstrikes have pounded the southern edge of a rebel stronghold in the country's northwest, in one instance killing seven including children. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

Syria's Foreign Ministry says Turkey has sent armored vehicles loaded with ammunition into the country, heading to a rebel-held northwestern town that's part of a government offensive on the country's last rebel stronghold.

The ministry called the move a "flagrant Turkish intervention," saying the Turkish convoy reached Saraqeb, a town north of Khan Sheikoun early on Monday. Syrian government troops meanwhile reached the western outskirts of Khan Sheikoun earlier in the day.

There was no immediate word from Turkey about a convoy headed to Syria.

Turkey backs the Syrian opposition and has 12 observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

The ministry says "this hostile behavior of the Turkish regime" wouldn't affect Syrian troops' push into Khan Sheikhoun.