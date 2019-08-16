Reporter says he’ll sue over suspension of White House pass

A Washington reporter for Playboy says he'll sue over his one-month suspension from the White House.

A lawyer for reporter Brian Karem announced plans in a statement Friday to challenge the suspension in federal court.

The White House suspended Karem for a month after his heated Rose Garden discussion with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka on July 11.

Attorney Theodore Boutrous calls the suspension a violation of First Amendment principles protecting freedom of the press.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White House accuses Karem of escalating the exchange with Gorka, which the reporter denies.