White sheriff’s text: Lawmaker ‘worse than a black person’

A Mississippi sheriff said in a text message to another white elected official that a Hispanic state lawmaker is "worse than a black person."

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal used a public records request to obtain Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson's messages.

The newspaper reports Johnson exchanged messages in 2017 with Lee County Supervisor Phil Morgan about building a new jail. Both men complained about state Rep. Shane Aguirre (ah-GARE-ee). A screenshot of the exchange shows Johnson wrote: "He's worse than a black person, your not going to please him."

Johnson tells the newspaper he was "aggravated" but should not have mentioned race.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Asked if he believes black people are difficult to please, Johnson said: "I think when you play the race card, yes, it's difficult to please some people."