Activists describe life under lockdown in Kashmir as ‘grim’

A Kashmiri man walks as Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. India has maintained an unprecedented security lockdown to try to stave off a violent reaction to Kashmir's downgraded status. Protests and clashes have occurred daily, thought the curfew and communications blackout have meant the reaction is largely subdued. AP Photo

On the eve of India's Independence Day, a team of activists and scholars has released a report that paints a bleak picture of Indian-administered Kashmir, challenging official government accounts that life is returning to normal amid an indefinite curfew and communications blackout imposed just before the restive region's special status was stripped by Parliament on Aug. 5.

The report, released Wednesday, found that people living under the security lockdown expressed "enormous anger and anguish" in response to the surprise move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to revoke a constitutional provision that gave the predominantly Muslim population some degree of autonomy and prevented outsiders from buying land in the pristine Himalayan region.