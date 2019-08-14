Inside locked down Kashmir, a reporter finds fear and chaos

FILE- In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 file photo, Kashmiri women walk at a deserted Lal Chowk square, a frequent site for anti-India protests, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Life is very different in the Kashmir Valley these days, under an unprecedented security crackdown to prevent an uprising after the central government unexpectedly stripped its special constitutional status, the last vestige of real autonomy for the predominantly Muslim region. AP Photo

An Associated Press reporter returning to his family home in a town in northern Kashmir amid an unprecedented security crackdown in the disputed region encountered hundreds of Indian soldiers patrolling the highway out of the main city of Srinagar.

The many troops have been sent in to keep order after the Indian government stripped the region's special constitutional status, keeping many people off the streets and cutting off all communications.

At his home in the town of Baramulla, the reporter discovered that his diabetic mother was running out of insulin, and none was available at a pharmacy.

The reporter says fear and anger dominate life in Kashmir these days.