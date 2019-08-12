General orders ethics review of US special operations forces

The head of U.S. Special Operations Command is launching an ethics review of his commando forces because of recent incidents of bad behavior and criminal allegations against troops.

Army Gen. Richard Clarke says he is ordering an overall assessment of the culture and ethics within the special operations force, including how they are recruited and trained.

Clarke's announcement comes in the wake of several high-profile cases of alleged misconduct by Navy SEALs. Late last month, a SEAL platoon in Iraq was ordered home amid charges of drinking and an alleged sexual assault.

Also last month, a military jury acquitted a Navy SEAL of murder charges involving the death of a wounded prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He was found guilty of posing for a picture with the corpse.