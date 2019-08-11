Search for London teen missing in Malaysia enters 2nd week

A security guard stands next to a notice showing a missing British girl in Seremban, Malaysia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The parents of 15-year-old London girl Nora Anne Quoirin who mysteriously disappeared from a Malaysian resort a week ago said Saturday that she wasn't independent and had difficulty walking, in new details to support their conviction that she was abducted. AP Photo

The search for a 15-year-old London girl who mysteriously vanished from a Malaysian forest resort has entered a second week, with no letup despite a major Muslim festival amid rising concerns for her safety.

The family of Nora Anne Quoirin discovered her missing last Sunday morning from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, in a case that has baffled police and turned up no evidence so far.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop says no missing person has ever been reported in the area in the past decade, except for hikers who lost their way in the jungle.

He says police are investigating all angles, including reports that villagers heard the sound of a truck early on the morning the girl was reported missing.