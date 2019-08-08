US prosecutor seeks death penalty for deputy killing suspect

A federal prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against a man charged with killing a Tennessee sheriff's deputy and burning his body and patrol car last year.

A news release Thursday from U.S. Attorney Don Cochran says a federal grand jury indicted Steven Joshua Wiggins on Wednesday in the death of 32-year-old Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker last May.

The release says Attorney General William Barr granted authority to seek the death penalty for Wiggins.

Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles have pleaded not guilty to state murder charges in Baker's death. A state prosecutor has said he's seeking the death penalty against both.

Court documents allege Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker and that Wiggins dragged Baker's body into his cruiser, drove it away and set it ablaze.