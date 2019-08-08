New Greek law lifts obstacle to police entering universities

Greek lawmakers have approved legislation easing police access to university grounds to investigate complaints, ending a decades-old effective ban imposed in the name of academic freedoms.

The draft law was backed Thursday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' center-right majority and a small right-wing party, and rejected by left-wing opposition parties.

The reform was a key pledge by Mitsotakis' month-old government, which argued it was needed to fight violence, vandalism and drug-trafficking in many universities by criminals emboldened by the effective inability of police to intervene.

Police could only access universities if academic officials invited them, unless a serious felony was committed. In practice, such invitations were very rare. Now, officers can enter if summoned by any member of the public

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Education Minister Niki Kerameos said academic freedoms won't suffer.