AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Argentina's hockey players stand during the playing of the national anthems before their women's preliminaries pool WA against Canada, at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Argentina went on to win the match 3-0. AP Photo

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

The Pan American Games, the biggest multi-sports event in the Americas, drew nearly 7,000 athletes from 41 countries as events in 61 sports got underway in Peru's capital.

Egan Bernal, a slightly built Colombian with a killer instinct on the road, won the grueling Tour de France bicycle race, becoming ate age 22 its youngest champion in the post-World War II era.

The Trump administration signed an agreement with Guatemala's government that calls for asylum-seekers passing through the Central American nation to apply there rather than go on to the United States, touching off protests by Guatemalans who say their poor country doesn't have the resources to host migrants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In Colombia, thousands of people dressed in wait demonstrated against an alarming wave of killings of leftist activists in the wake of the nation's peace deal.

Another burst of violence erupted at an overcrowded Brazilian prison and 58 inmates were left dead after clashes between members of rival gangs.

Brazilian journalists, artists, politicians and others gathered to show support for American editor Glenn Greenwald, who has been threatened with the possibility of jail by President Jair Bolsonaro for publishing hacked cellphone conversations between the justice minister when he was a judge and prosecutors.