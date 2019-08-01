Graham immigration bill disrupts Senate Judiciary Committee

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., begins a markup over immigration policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The Senate Judiciary Committee is engaged in a heated battle over immigration policy as chairman Lindsey Graham threatens to upend the rules to advance a detention bill that Democrats oppose. It’s one last battle, being led Thursday by a top ally of President Donald Trump, before senators break for a long August recess and the start of 2020 campaigning. AP Photo

The Senate Judiciary Committee is engaged in a heated battle Thursday over immigration policy as chairman Lindsey Graham threatens to upend the rules to advance a detention bill that Democrats oppose.

It's one last battle, led by a top ally of President Donald Trump, before senators break for a long August recess and the start of 2020 campaigning.

Graham gaveled open the hearing saying he wasn't going to wait any longer. He says he failed to reach a compromise with Democrats over detention policies for children at the border.

The South Carolina Republican, who faces his own reelection race alongside Trump next year, says senators have a "right to vote" on his plan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democrats are voting against procedural motions. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island called it an "illegitimate process."