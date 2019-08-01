Sudan activists say mass protests taking place in capital

Sudanese pro-democracy activists have posted videos on social media showing thousands of people taking to the streets in the capital, Khartoum.

The Sudanese Professionals Association says the rallies are demanding justice for the killing of at least six people, including four students, earlier this week during student protests in a central province.

Thursday's marches come as the military council and the pro-democracy movement are set to resume talks later in the day to finalize a power-sharing agreement.

The SPA has spearheaded the protests that led to the military's ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

Earlier in the day, State-run SUNA news agency reported the military council as saying it has arrested seven members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces who fired live ammunition at student protesters on Monday.