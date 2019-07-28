Woman set to replace Puerto Rico governor rejects job

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, then Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez answers reporters' questions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Vazquez is to become Puerto Rico's new Governor after Gov. Ricardo Rossello said, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, that he is resigning Aug. 2 after weeks of protests over leaked obscene, misogynistic online chats. AP Photo

The woman who is supposed to replace Puerto Rico's embattled governor amid a political crisis says she doesn't want the job.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez said Sunday in a Twitter post that she hopes Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will appoint a secretary of state before resigning Aug. 2 as planned.

Former secretary of state Luis Rivera Marín would have been next in line according to the U.S. territory's Constitution. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned since someone leaked an obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.

Vázquez, who is next in line, said she has told Rosselló about her wishes. Her comments come as Puerto Ricans also demand her ouster amid the political crisis.