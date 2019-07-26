Report: American allegedly says he killed policeman in Rome

A car of the Italian Carabinieri, paramilitary police, is parked near a blood stain, the site where Carabiniere Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega was stabbed to death by a thief in Rome, Friday, July 26, 2019. Cerciello Rega was chasing a suspect man for a robbery and he was stabbed repeatedly when he tried to arrest him, Italian Police said. The murder happened in a central neighborhood, a few meters away from a police station and in front of the Italian Court of Cassation. Angelo Carconi

The Italian news agency ANSA, citing unidentified investigators, says an American tourist has allegedly confessed to killing a policeman in Rome.

Earlier Friday night, Carabinieri police said prosecutors were questioning two American tourists about 20 years old who were lodging near the scene of the fatal stabbing before dawn of Mario Cerciello Rega. He was stabbed eight times by a suspect in the alleged theft of a bag with a cellphone inside.

ANSA says the Americans reportedly stole the bag of a drug dealer who had swindled them. It said the owner called police to say he arranged a meeting with the thieves to get the bag back. When officers arrived, there was a scuffle and Cerciello Rega was stabbed.

Carabinieri said they couldn't immediately confirm the alleged confession.