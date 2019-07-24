Spokesman: Puerto Rico governor hasn’t resigned

A demonstrator with a Puerto Rican flag in his head protests against Gov. Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which I used profanities to describe an ex- New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the Island's finance. AP Photo

A spokesman says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has not resigned but says little more about whether Rosselló plans to stay in office, or leave.

In response to local media reports that Rosselló was on the verge of leaving Puerto Rico, Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira says Wednesday that: "Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Nevares has not resigned and remains in Puerto Rico. As he said yesterday, he's in a process of reflecting, and listening to the people."

Maceira said that some media had published "incorrect rumors" and that "whatever decision is taken will be officially communicated, as always."

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rico have been outraged by leaked, obscenity-laced online chats between Rosselló and his advisers, and have protested for nearly two weeks demanding his resignation.