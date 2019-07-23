US spars with key allies at UN over Mideast peace approach

The U.S. derided the viability of reaching "international consensus" on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Tuesday, further distancing itself from the two-state solution preferred by most of the world and drawing rebukes from its European allies.

President Donald Trump's Mideast negotiator, Jason Greenblatt, delivered the harsh assessment during a U.N. Security Council debate as the White House says it is preparing to unveil the political portion of its Mideast peace plan.

Greenblatt dismissed the prospect of reaching global consensus on sensitive issues, including the fate of Palestinian refugees and the final status of contested Jerusalem. He suggested that numerous "ambiguously worded" Security Council resolutions should not serve as guiding principles for resolving the conflict.

"Let's stop kidding ourselves. If a so-called international consensus had been able to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it would have done so decades ago. It didn't," Greenblatt said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Palestinians have pre-emptively rejected Trump's Mideast peace plan, accusing him of being unfairly biased toward Israel.

The Palestinians aspire to an independent state based on the borders from before the 1967 Mideast war, with its capital in east Jerusalem. Last month, the Palestinians boycotted a conference in Bahrain where the White House launched the economic portion of its plan, accusing the U.S. of attempting to bribe them into dropping their most important political demands.

Greenblatt did not explicitly mention the two-state solution, but he insisted that Israel and the Palestinians must reach a peace deal through direct negotiations without relying on the idea of an "international consensus."

His comments rankled other countries on the Security Council who would be key partners in any Mideast peace plan. Several ambassadors insisted that there is international consensus for an independent Palestine to emerge from peace negotiations.

"It is the U.S. that has left the international consensus," said German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen.

Heusgen also criticized Greenblatt for his dismissive comments on U.N. resolutions, saying the U.S. insists the world abide by Security Council resolutions on other world conflicts, such as the North Korean nuclear standoff.

"For us international law is not an a la carte menu," Heusgen said.

His comments were echoed by the ambassadors of the U.K., France, Belgium and Poland.

Greenblatt said Trump has not decided when to release the political portion of the peace plan but said "we hope to make that decision soon."

He emphasized that Palestinian claims to East Jerusalem are "an aspiration, not a right."

"Please do not read into that statement anything about the content of the political portion of the plan," Greenblatt said. "Aspirations belong at the negotiating table. And only direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians can resolve the issue of Jerusalem, if it can be resolved."