Trump puts his stamp on nation’s immigration courts

In this June 12, 2019, photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official gives direction to a person outside the building that houses ICE and the immigration court in Atlanta. The Trump administration has appointed more than 4 in 10 of the country’s sitting immigration judges in a hiring surge that comes as U.S. authorities seek to crack down on immigration. AP Photo

In just 2½ years, the Trump administration has put its stamp on the nation's immigration court system, appointing more than 4 in 10 judges, overseeing a hiring surge, and issuing new rules that make it harder for migrants to win their cases and stay in the country.

An Associated Press analysis shows that President Donald Trump's administration has appointed at least 190 immigration judges, accounting for 43 percent of the total.

The administration has also continued a trend in hiring large numbers of former military lawyers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys as immigration judges.