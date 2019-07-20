Man, woman killed in Delaware nursing home shooting

Delaware State Police say a shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington has left two people dead.

Police say an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon at ManorCare of Wilmington. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities have not said who the shooter was or released the names of the man or woman.

Police say the building has been cleared, and there are no concerns about public safety.