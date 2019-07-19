UK’s home secretary calls for calming of political rhetoric

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid makes a speech in central London, Friday, July 19, 2019. Britain’s home secretary has made a passionate plea for the calming of extreme political rhetoric and offered veiled criticism of President Donald Trump’s use of racially-tinged language. Sajid Javid Friday used a speech on how best to counter extremism to warn that excessive language is spreading hate and working people into a frenzy. Stefan Rousseau

Britain's home secretary has pleaded for the calming of extreme political rhetoric and empathized with four U.S. congresswomen of color who were the target of President Donald Trump's tweets.

Sajid Javid used a speech on how best to counter extremism to warn that inflammatory language is spreading hate and creating dangerous conditions.

Javid said: "Angry words whip up a climate of fear and incite hate, violence, public disorder, oppression and segregation."

He referenced the racist tweets in which he said they should go back to the countries from which they came.

Three of the Democratic lawmakers are U.S.-born. Javid is the son of Pakistani immigrants, and

He said: "I'm from an immigrant family. I know what it's like to be told to go back to where you come from."