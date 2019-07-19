Lobbyist: Venezuela’s Falcón not seeking presidency

A Canadian lobbying firm hired by a Venezuelan political party has filed amended paperwork showing that opposition leader Henri Falcón will not make a new presidential run.

Falcón's adviser Francisco Rodríguez previously told The Associated Press that a reference to his client's presidential aspirations "was inadvertently included in a regulatory filing due to a clerical error."

A new document was filed with the Department of Justice on Thursday.

Montreal-based Dickens & Madson president Ari Ben-Menashe said the firm will get paid $200,000 "to lobby the executive and/or legislative branches of the government of the United States and its agencies to support the efforts of the political party Progressive Advance."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Falcón broke with Venezuela's opposition to run against President Nicolás Maduro in 2018.