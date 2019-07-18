Burglars rob Puerto Rico police station of guns, ammunition

Puerto Rico's police department says somebody has broken into a police station and stolen weapons on the southern part of the U.S. territory.

Police Commissioner Henry Escalera Rivera says in a department statement Thursday that the break-in occurred in the town of Guayama. A storage room lock was forced the night before and officers discovered that 30 pistols and 18 rifles had been taken, as well as 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

He says a message threatening Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was found on a wall of the storage room.

Puerto Rico's Public Security Secretary Elmer L. Román says officials have reported the burglary to federal authorities and officials are trying to locate those responsible.