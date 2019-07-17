Winners overlook rigged games’ lack of fairness, study finds

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013 file photo, a dealer resets a deck of cards at a casino in Las Vegas. A Cornell University study released on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, created a card game that literally stacked the deck in favor of winners. Yet 60% of those winners thought it was fair, even though they were shown how the deck was stacked. Sociologists say the study tells us about privilege and how we perceive fairness. AP Photo

When it comes to fairness and privilege, a new study finds it really is not about how you play the game. It's about whether you win or lose.

A new experiment, played out as a card game, shows that even when the deck is literally stacked in people's favor — and they know it — most winners still think it's fair anyway. Losers don't.

Sociologists at Cornell University created a game that rewards winners by letting them discard their worst cards and take away the losers' best cards.

The players were asked if the game was fair, based on luck or based on skill. Sixty percent of the winners thought the game was fair, compared with 30% of the losers.

The study is in Wednesday's journal Science Advances.