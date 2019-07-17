Ex-Israeli PM Barak says he has ‘cut all ties’ with Epstein

FILE - In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. Federal prosecutors, preparing for a bail fight Monday, July 15, 2019, say evidence against Epstein is growing “stronger by the day” after several more women contacted them in recent days to say he abused them when they were underage. Uma Sanghvi

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak says he has "cut all ties" with Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier jailed on sex-trafficking charges.

Barak held a press conference on Wednesday and called Epstein's deeds "horrible" and said he thought they were a one-time incident.

The former Israeli leader, who made a return to political life last month in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, received some $2 million in grants last decade from the Wexner Foundation, of which Epstein was a trustee.

Epstein had also invested in a start-up company founded by Barak.

Barak has sought to distance himself from Epstein, but Netanyahu has repeatedly attacked his political rival over their connection.