Court: Baltimore can’t stop settlement winners from speaking
An appeals court has ruled that Baltimore's practice of reducing financial settlements to alleged victims of police misconduct when they speak out about their experience is unconstitutional.
The 2-1 ruling Thursday from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond reverses an earlier ruling against Ashley Overbey. She negotiated a $63,000 settlement with the city after suing three police officers whom she said beat and shot her with a stun gun after she reported a burglary in her home.
But she only got half the money because the city said she violated a non-disparagement clause in her settlement by responding to online comments in an article about her case.
The ACLU of Maryland sued on her behalf.
The judges said the non-disparagement clause violated Overbey's First Amendment rights.
