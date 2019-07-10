‘It will not be easy’: Dems prepare for their Mueller moment

FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. To prepare for next week's high stakes hearing with Mueller, some Democratic members and staff are watching old video of his previous testimony. Others are closely re-reading Mueller's 448-page report. And most of them are worrying about how they'll make the most their short time in front of the stern, reticent former FBI director. AP Photo

To prepare for next week's high-stakes hearing with Robert Mueller, some Democrats are watching old video of his testimony on other matters.

Others are closely re-reading the former special counsel's 448-page report of Russia's election meddling and the Trump campaign. And almost all are worrying about how they'll make the most of the limited time for questioning.

Mueller has said he won't answer questions beyond what is in his report when he comes to Congress on July 17. He is expected to testify before the House's judiciary and intelligence committees for two hours each. Democrats will be trying to spotlight what they say are the report's most damaging findings about President Donald Trump.

A Rhode Island congressman, David Cicilline, says Democrats have to be "very strategic about the questions."