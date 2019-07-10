Cummings: Treatment of migrant children is ‘child abuse’

In this July 9, 2019, photo, a staff member works in the infirmary, a series of tents, at the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. The government said the holding center will give it much-needed capacity to take in more children from the Border Patrol. AP Photo

The chairman of a House committee says the treatment of children at the U.S.-Mexico border amounts to "government-sponsored child abuse."

That's what Rep. Elijah Cummings says at a news conference before a hearing on conditions at border facilities.

Lawmakers say they're horrified by a watchdog report that found squalid conditions for thousands of migrants who have crossed the border.

Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who leads the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says everyone in the country should be able to agree that anyone in U.S. government custody should be treated humanely.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A surge in the number of migrants crossing the border has overwhelmed border facilities. The number of people crossing the border dropped in June, but still topped 100,000 people.