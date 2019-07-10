2020: Democratic field for Georgia’s US Senate seat grows

The young Democratic mayor of an Atlanta-area city know for embracing progressive and immigrant-friendly policies has announced a run for U.S. Senate.

Ted Terry, the 36-year-old mayor of Clarkston, Georgia, announced his candidacy on Wednesday for the seat held by incumbent Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Perdue, a former business executive elected in 2014, has emerged as a close ally of President Donald Trump in his first term.

Terry joins fellow Democrat Teresa Tomlinson, the former mayor of Columbus, Georgia, who announced her candidacy in May.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As mayor since 2013, Terry has helped push Clarkston toward progressive policies like a $15 per hour minimum wage and decriminalization of marijuana possession.

But he's perhaps best known outside town for getting a makeover in a 2018 appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye" show.