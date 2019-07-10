UN envoy speaks of ‘solid progress’ after meetings in Syria

The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria is reporting "solid progress" following talks with officials in the Syrian capital and says they are "very close to an agreement" on establishing a constitutional committee.

Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters Wednesday following two meetings with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem in Damascus. He did not elaborate or offer details about the committee's formation and whether a breakthrough had been reached.

Formation of the committee, which would rewrite Syria's constitution, is key to any political process to end Syria's long-running civil war.

The more than yearlong effort to form the 150-member committee has been dogged by objections from Syria's government over the 50-member list representing experts, independents, tribal leaders and women. There is already agreement on 50-member lists from the government and the opposition.