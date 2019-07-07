Brazil beats Peru to win 1st Copa América title since 2007

Brazil's Everton celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Peru during the final soccer match of the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 7, 2019. AP Photo

Host Brazil has defeated Peru 3-1 to win its first Copa América title since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored a goal each Sunday to give Brazil its ninth South American championship at a packed Maracanã Stadium.

Peru scored through Paolo Guerrero but couldn't pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarterfinals and two-time defending champion Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil, playing the tournament without the injured Neymar, was with 10 men from the 70th minute because Gabriel Jesus was sent off with a second yellow card.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brazil has won the Copa América all five times it hosted the tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports