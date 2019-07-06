UFC 239 gets underway; Jones, Nunes to defend title belts

FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Jon Jones poses during the ceremonial UFC 235 mixed martial arts weigh-in event in Las Vegas. Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos, of Brazil, in the main event of UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, July 6, 2019. Erik Verduzco

The UFC's biggest show of the summer is underway at T-Mobile Arena.

Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against Brazil's Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 immediately after Brazilian two-belt champion Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against ex-champion Holly Holm.

Jones and Nunes are widely considered the top two pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts, and both are favored to retain their belts against lively challengers.

The card also includes a lively welterweight showdown between unbeaten Ben Askren and veteran Jorge Masvidal.

Unbeaten prospect Edmen Shahabazyan got the most impressive victory in the early preliminary bouts. The 21-year-old from Glendale, California, obliterated Welsh veteran Jack Marshman in just 72 seconds, finishing with a rear naked choke.