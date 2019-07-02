The Latest: Solar eclipse begins to darken sun in Chile

A girl tests special binoculars to view tomorrow's total solar eclipse near Central Park in La Higuera, Chile, Monday, July 1, 2019. Tourists and scientists will gather in northern Chile, one of the best places in the world to watch the next the eclipse that will plunge parts of South America into darkness. AP Photo

The Latest on the solar eclipse passing over Chile and Argentina (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

A solar eclipse is starting to darken the sun over northern Chile.

Tourists from around the world have gathered to witness the cosmic spectacle, which began at 10:24 a.m. local time (1824 GMT), crossing over a tiny atoll in the South Pacific

Chile and Argentina are the only places that the total eclipse will be seen aside from an uninhabited island out in the ocean.

1:15 p.m.

Tens of thousands of tourists have flocked to cities and towns across northern Chile to stake out spots in one of the world's best locations to witness Tuesday's total solar eclipse.

Millions are expected to gaze at the cosmic spectacle that will begin at 10:24 a.m. local time (1824 GMT) in the South Pacific and sweep along a path extending 6,800 miles (11,000 kilometers) across open waters to Chile and Argentina.

The eclipse is expected to make its first landfall in Chile at 3:22 p.m. (1922 GMT) in La Serena, a city of some 200,000 people where the arrival of more than 300,000 visitors forced the local water company to increase output and service gas stations to store extra fuel. Police and health services were also reinforced.