Police: Thunderstorms cancel remainder of Chicago Pride

Chicago police say the remainder of the city's Pride Parade has been canceled as thunderstorms roll through the area.

The department Tweeted the message about three hours after Sunday's parade started, citing "inclement weather."

As the storms hit, parade officials said they'd hold floats that hadn't left the start of the four-mile route. Emergency management officials advised attendees to seek shelter.

It was unclear how many floats remained when the parade was called off. Police and parade organizers didn't immediately return messages.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Much of the parade took place before the storms. Mayor Lori Lightfoot led the festivities as a grand marshal. She's Chicago's first openly gay mayor and walked alongside her wife, Amy Eshleman.

Sunday's parade marks the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement.