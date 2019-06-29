O’Rourke to visit Mexico, meet turned away US asylum-seekers

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke poses for a photo with supporters following a campaign rally, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Nick Wagner

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is heading to Mexico on Sunday to meet with immigrants seeking U.S. asylum but "turned away" at the border.

In the former congressman's first international trip as a White House hopeful, his campaign says O'Rourke will visit Ciudad Juarez, across the Rio Grande from his native El Paso, Texas, to meet with what it calls "individuals and families directly impacted by Donald Trump's cruel and inhumane policies."

O'Rourke hopes to "shed light on the desperate circumstances those who are seeking asylum and refuge are fleeing, and the conditions these families and individuals are forced to endure when they've been turned away from our borders." That includes meeting with people and organizations providing immigrants care and assistance in Mexico.

O'Rourke blames those being forced to wait on "the Trump administration's unlawful 'Remain in Mexico' program," which has allowed the United States to return thousands of Central Americans to Mexican border cities as they wait to hear about their asylum claims. It is meant to reduce the attractiveness of U.S. asylum requests that in the past had allowed claimants to remain in the U.S. for years as their cases wound their way through the courts.

"In all of the debate around immigration, we can't forget who it impacts most: the people traveling thousands of miles, fleeing the worst kind of violence and oppression," O'Rourke said in a statement Saturday. "Turning away refugees, families and asylum seekers is not who we are as a country. But as long as Donald Trump is president — it will be."

O'Rourke is also planning a rally Sunday outside the U.S. Border Patrol facility in nearby Clint, Texas, where immigrant children have reported being denied access to such basic amenities as showers, soap and toothbrushes. He previously visited centers holding immigrant children in Houston, and was one of many Democratic presidential candidates who traveled to one in Homestead, Florida, near the site of last week's primary debates in Miami.

A frequent visitor to Juarez before he launched his presidential campaign in March, O'Rourke was there in December to meet with immigrants staying in shelters while they waited in lines, that could then sometimes take days or weeks, to begin being processed for U.S. asylum.