Thai anti-military activist attacked and left unconscious

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, a pro-democracy leader Sirawith Seritiwat talks on the micro phone during a gathering marking the fourth anniversary of the military take-over of government in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai activist who opposes the military's role in politics has been assaulted and left unconscious by four unknown assailants, the second attack the activist has faced this month as violence against the ruling military junta's opponents become more aggressive. AP Photo

A Thai activist who opposes the military's role in politics was assaulted Friday and left unconscious in the second attack against him this month, as violence against pro-democracy advocates becomes more aggressive.

Sirawith Seritiwat was attacked before noon by four men who used baseball bats to hit him in the head and left him unconscious on a sidewalk near his home in Bangkok. The attackers rode motorcycles without license plates and wore helmets as they attacked Sirawith, according to a lawyers' group and the activist's mother.

Thailand's military seized power in a 2014 coup and has since heavily cracked down on dissent while failing to investigate violence against critics. The junta enacted new election laws that favored its leader, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, during elections in March.

Friday's attack left Sirawith with a fractured eye socket and head injuries that would require at least eight stitches and an overnight hospital stay, Sirawith's mother Patnaree Chankij said.

Sirawith, widely known as Ja New, was previously attacked at night on June 3 by at least five men after he had been working on a campaign to petition members of the junta-appointed Senate not to vote for Prayuth to become prime minister.

Patnaree told reporters that her son had called her Thursday night to tell her that he had been warned over another imminent attack.

"We are more than just fearful now," Patnaree said by phone from the hospital.

"When I arrived at the hospital, he was already in a hospital gown but I saw that his shirt that they took off him was covered with blood," she said.

Other pro-democracy activists have faced similar attacks by unidentified assailants who have never been investigated or arrested.

Activist Anurak Jeantawanich said he was attacked in May by a group of around 6-8 men, some wearing motorcycle helmets and using metal bars to hit his head, after he announced a plan to protest the election of the pro-army speaker of the lower house of Parliament.

Other activists such as Ekachai Hongkangkwan have faced physical abuse by unidentified attackers on several occasions in addition to having his parked car set on fire twice.

Prayuth, the 2014 coup leader, was elected prime minister in a June 6 parliamentary vote whose outcome was virtually assured because the junta-appointed senators took part jointly with the lower house.

His opponent, anti-military candidate Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, condemned the attack on Sirawith.

"How many other times do events like this need to happen?" he wrote in a post. "How many other times do we have to tolerate seeing brave individuals who stand up for justice face savage attacks without anyone taking responsibility? Don't let it be your children's turn before you feel that this is an injustice."