Lawmakers at bat for annual charity baseball game

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., waits to bat during the third inning of the Congressional Baseball Game at National's Park in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. AP Photo

Lawmakers stepped up to the plate Wednesday for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a summer tradition that raises money for charity.

Members of Congress squared off in a rivalry that resembles the partisan split in the House and Senate. Democrats and Republicans played under evening lights at Nationals Park, home of Washington's Major League Baseball team.

Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was seriously injured two years ago when a gunman opened fire on Republicans during practice, notched a hit in Wednesday's game.

But Democrats prevailed in the seven-inning contest, winning 14-7.

The Congressional Sports for Charity foundation supports The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, honoring officers at the scene of the 2017 shooting.