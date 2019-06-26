Suspect in Illinois deputy’s death arrested after barricade

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Illinois State Police have identified a suspect being held in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy who was responding to a home in which a man was barricaded.

Nathan Woodring of Avon is suspected in the death of 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum, who was responding to a battery and disturbance call Tuesday in the area of Avon, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired during the incident which left Chisum, a 4½-year veteran of the department and a paramedic, dead. He was among four Fulton County deputies who responded to the scene. Additional details weren't immediately released.

The standoff continued for hours until the 42-year-old Woodring was taken into custody Wednesday. He is being held in the McDonough County Jail in Macomb pending the filing of formal charges.