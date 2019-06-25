House Democrats told they’re too focused on impeachment

House Democrats have heard a sobering assessment as they gathered privately to discuss campaign strategy: They're seen as too focused on impeachment of President Donald Trump and voters are not hearing enough about the work they're doing on other issues.

That's according to private polling conducted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The findings Tuesday come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is brushing past mounting calls for impeachment. Instead, she is focusing on investigations of the Trump administration and the party's own policy agenda.

More than 70 lawmakers now support opening an impeachment inquiry. In many ways, the presentation reinforced Pelosi's strategy.

The session at House Democrats' campaign headquarters was the party's first since taking the House majority.