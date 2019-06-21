Cocaine haul from ship grows, arrests now stand at 6

An officer stand guard over a fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port that was displayed at a news conference at the U.S. Custom House in Philadelphia, Friday, June 21, 2019. Federal officials have estimated the seized drugs had a street value of more than $1 billion. AP Photo

Federal authorities have upped the amount of cocaine they say they've seized from a ship at the Philadelphia port to more than 35,000 pounds, or 15,876 kilograms.

They said Friday it's the largest cocaine haul in the history of U.S. Customs. They put the street value of the drugs at $1.1 billion.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the investigation has now resulted in the arrests of six crew members. They are due for hearings Monday in federal court.

Agents are still inspecting containers aboard the MSC Gayane, which was sailing under a Liberian flag.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities boarded the ship Sunday night for a routine screening, and a full investigation began Monday.

Under heavy security, federal agents displayed thousands of pounds of seized cocaine during a briefing at Philadelphia's Custom House.