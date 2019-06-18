Germany’s Merkel appears unsteady, shaking at ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the podium right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the podium left, listen to the national anthems during the welcoming ceremony, prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. AP Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and unwell as she met with Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin, her whole body visibly shaking as she received the new Ukrainian president at the chancellery.

The incident came Tuesday afternoon as the two stood outside Merkel's office in the hot weather while a military band played their national anthems.

Merkel clasped her hands in front of her as the German anthem began to play and seemed unable to control her body from shaking.

Merkel's office had no immediate comment and the two were to hold a press conference later in the afternoon.

Following the anthems, Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

Merkel turns 65 next month.